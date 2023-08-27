Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 13,298 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $127.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

