American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $268.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

