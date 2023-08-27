iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 83,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:DIVB opened at $38.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $255.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

