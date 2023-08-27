Cerity Partners LLC Buys 120,974 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 391.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,974 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

