Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.05% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEZU. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

