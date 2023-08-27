Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $507,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

