Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $507,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
SCHF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab International Equity ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.