Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,178.0% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,519,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,364,775 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.99 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

