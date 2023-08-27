Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $402,000 Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

