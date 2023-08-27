Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $199.79 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

