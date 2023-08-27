Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

