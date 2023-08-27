ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 605.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Shares of HDG opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.35. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26.

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

