Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.13% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.94 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.
First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile
The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.
