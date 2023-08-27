Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 5,403 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

