ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 67,248 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,248 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221,970 shares of company stock worth $944,577,265 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.