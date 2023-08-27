ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 745,745 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 745,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 40.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 30.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 322,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

