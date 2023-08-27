ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 76,546 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2,451.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,546 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Bruker worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $23,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

