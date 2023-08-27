ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.20 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Kirby worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $45,209.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

