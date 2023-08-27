ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 337,487 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 337,487 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

