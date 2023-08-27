UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 524.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,531 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of UFP Industries worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI opened at $101.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,005,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

