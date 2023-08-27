CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2,429.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,158 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.