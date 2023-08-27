ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

