ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 1,125.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,293 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $63.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

