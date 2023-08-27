ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 30,220 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 347.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.44.

Repligen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $237.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.