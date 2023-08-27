ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 20,210 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $134.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.