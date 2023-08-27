ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 56,003 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 227.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,003 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of BOK Financial worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $80.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

