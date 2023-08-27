ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,129 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 146.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $356.35 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.63.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

