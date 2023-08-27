ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 14,942 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

AGCO Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.