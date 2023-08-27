ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $7.03 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 451.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 9,223.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 872,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

