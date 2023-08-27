ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 126,717 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1,359.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,717 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 99.65%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

