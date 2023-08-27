ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,628 in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

