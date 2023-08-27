Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHO stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

