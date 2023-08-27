Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,478 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,907.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

