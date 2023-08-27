Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,061 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,050,000 after acquiring an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares during the period.

Shares of TM opened at $164.46 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average is $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $222.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

