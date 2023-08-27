Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.30 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.41% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.