Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790,720 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Koninklijke Philips worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 187,110 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 752,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHG. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

