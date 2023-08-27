Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,925 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of State Street worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,387,000 after purchasing an additional 883,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

