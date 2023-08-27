Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 11,974 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.71, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

