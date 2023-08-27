Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,248 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $122.39 and a one year high of $170.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

