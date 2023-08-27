Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,469 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,434,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,378,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $30.02 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

