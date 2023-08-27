Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 21,763.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 114,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $268.39 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.78. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

