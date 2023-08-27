Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,289,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WD-40 by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 45,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $219.88 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $234.69. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.89.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

