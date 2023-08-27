Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.