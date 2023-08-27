Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 44,117 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.41% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

