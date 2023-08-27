M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $40,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

