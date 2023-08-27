Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Carlisle Companies worth $37,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,112,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $259.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.66 and its 200-day moving average is $241.35. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $315.42.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

