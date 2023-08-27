Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 51,562 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

