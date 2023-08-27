Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 20,865 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

