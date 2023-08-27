Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,990 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy worth $34,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CNP opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

