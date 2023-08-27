Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.14 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $35,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 71.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,651,609. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

