Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CDW were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,189,000 after acquiring an additional 148,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $204.00 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

